Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $693,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.