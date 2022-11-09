Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $622,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

