Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $614,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $43,620,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3,552.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,032,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,283 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $30,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 243.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 636,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 45.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,719,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,710,000 after purchasing an additional 541,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

