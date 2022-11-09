Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 223.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,687 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

OUT opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

