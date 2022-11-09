Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 21,967 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the first quarter worth approximately $55,059,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Valvoline by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 29.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE VVV opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $194,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

