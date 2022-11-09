Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,528 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 500.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 110.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock

MSM stock opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Analyst Ratings

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

