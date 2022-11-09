XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last week, XRUN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $349.68 million and $1.78 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

