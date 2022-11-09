XRUN Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 8th. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $351.28 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars.

