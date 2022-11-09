Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Trading Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0540 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $15.49 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06004878 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $9,775,682.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

