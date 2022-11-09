Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $292,890.00

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $84.26 million and approximately $292,890.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,655,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,900,542 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,587,011 with 1,710,832,546 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04999808 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $88,501.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

