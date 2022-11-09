Wrapped Everscale Tops One Day Volume of $420,216.25 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $79.24 million and $420,216.25 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.0463 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00547888 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.96 or 0.28538606 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,067,729,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,710,975,446 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,067,668,613 with 1,710,914,155 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04898103 USD and is down -2.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $281,937.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.