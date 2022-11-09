Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $313,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $647,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 2.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 543,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 10.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 441,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41 and a beta of 1.19. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $162.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average of $71.46.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

