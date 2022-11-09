WMG Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 289.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $130.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $131.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.