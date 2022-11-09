Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wix.com Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.
About Wix.com
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wix.com (WIX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.