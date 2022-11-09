Wix.com (WIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Wix.com’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Wix.com by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

