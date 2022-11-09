Willis Investment Counsel Sells 8,608 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 1.9% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Willis Investment Counsel owned about 0.14% of Tractor Supply worth $31,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.96%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

