Willis Investment Counsel Sells 3,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,673. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

