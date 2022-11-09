Willis Investment Counsel Sells 2,000 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,306 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,050,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.8 %

TTE traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 41,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($57.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.30 ($51.30) to €54.90 ($54.90) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($58.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TotalEnergies to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

