Willis Investment Counsel Has $22.37 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 290,600 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.4% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,124,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,576,000 after buying an additional 187,921 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 140,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 20.0% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in AT&T by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,766,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $131.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

