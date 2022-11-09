Willis Investment Counsel Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $252.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.00.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.30. The stock had a trading volume of 93,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928,699. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

