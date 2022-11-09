Willis Investment Counsel Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,300 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,473. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.45.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

