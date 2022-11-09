Willis Investment Counsel Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.18% of Ralph Lauren worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.66. 42,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,655. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 39.63%.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

