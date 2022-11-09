Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,300 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.94. 472,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

