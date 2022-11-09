Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.12% of Hexcel worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,660,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $26,972,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,749,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 372,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 21,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,364. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research increased their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Articles

