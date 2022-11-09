Willis Investment Counsel Cuts Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

USB traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 356,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,972. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

