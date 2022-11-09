William R. Shepard Buys 48,645 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CME Group Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CME traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,286. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.17.
CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.
CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.
