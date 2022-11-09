William Blair Weighs in on Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $37.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.71. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 285.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

