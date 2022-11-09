William Blair Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.41.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Revolve Group

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Revolve Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,027 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.