William A. Furman Sells 20,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 233,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,807. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

