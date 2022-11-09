William A. Furman Sells 20,000 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBXGet Rating) Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. 233,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,807. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 77.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,265,000 after purchasing an additional 441,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 89,097 shares in the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile



The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

