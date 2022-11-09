Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Wilhelmina International has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.39%.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

