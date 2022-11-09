West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48 billion-$9.48 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Get West Japan Railway alerts:

West Japan Railway Price Performance

WJRYY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 0.33. West Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $49.11.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.