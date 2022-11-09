West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Holdings Decreased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

NYSE WFG traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $79.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

