Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Welltower were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 50.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

