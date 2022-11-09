Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $30.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 175.23% from the stock’s previous close.
LYFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.
Lyft Trading Down 22.9 %
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.68. Lyft has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
