Wells Fargo & Company Lowers American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $90.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.86. 1,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,642. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.51.

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in American States Water by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in American States Water by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American States Water by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

