Wells Fargo & Company Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $10.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IMVT. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Immunovant Price Performance

IMVT stock opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.21. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile



Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

