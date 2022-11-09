WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,535,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,946,014,000 after buying an additional 604,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,466,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,636,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,551,000 after acquiring an additional 128,313 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,505,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,098,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.90. 24,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.99. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.