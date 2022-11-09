WeBuy (WE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $223.30 million and $2.37 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeBuy token can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00029745 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WeBuy has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00535864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,815.48 or 0.27912268 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000347 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy was first traded on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,750,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

