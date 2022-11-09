WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $520,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.90. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

