Wealthstar Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 914,399 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 59,683 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 817,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 779,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 763,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,140 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,311. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

