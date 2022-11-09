Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.10) to GBX 1,150 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Down 1.0 %

National Grid Company Profile

Shares of NGG stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. 421,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,682. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.72.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

