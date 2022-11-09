Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 3.4% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.00. 4,796,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

