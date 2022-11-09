Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,030,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,628,000 after buying an additional 164,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,615 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 41,803 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 126,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,145. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41.

