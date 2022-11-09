Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital accounts for 0.6% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after buying an additional 3,100,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 50.6% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,492,000 after purchasing an additional 640,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Compass Point reduced their target price on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

