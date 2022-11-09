Wealthstar Advisors LLC Buys 1,901 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 451.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,431,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,472,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

