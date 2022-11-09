WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,731,000 after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in WD-40 by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 Trading Down 0.7 %

WDFC stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.14. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,200. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 63.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.16 per share, with a total value of $99,957.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,924.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.