WAXE Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $60.70 or 0.00360968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $286,735.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAXE

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

