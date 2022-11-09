Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.
Waters Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of WAT stock opened at $312.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.31.
About Waters
Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
