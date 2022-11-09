Waters (NYSE:WAT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $312.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

