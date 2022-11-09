Waltonchain Trading Down 21.2% This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular exchanges. Waltonchain has a market cap of $16.30 million and $2.64 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.84 or 0.00546540 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,044.45 or 0.28468377 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,202,449 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,227,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

