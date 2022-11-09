Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $115.00. The company traded as low as $88.26 and last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 1323105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.56.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.83.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

