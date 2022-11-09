Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $98.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Shares of DIS opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

